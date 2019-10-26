Bohachuk, Brunson ready for Sunday showdown

Unbeaten Super welterweight Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (15-0, 15 KOs) and opponent Tyrone “Young Gun” Brunson (28-7-2, 25 KOs) went through their final workouts Friday in advance of their showdown on Sunday night at the iconic Avalon Hollywood in Hollywood, California. The bout will be a ten-round clash for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title. Castaneda stops Martyniouk in six

