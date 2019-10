Stevenson, Gonzalez make weight Shakur Stevenson 126 vs. Joet Gonzalez 125.2

(WBO featherweight title)



Mikaela Mayer 129.6 vs. Alejandra Zamora 129.4

Joshua Greer 117.8 vs. Antonio Nieves 117.8

Albert Bell 132 vs. Frank De Alba 132.6

Francisco Esparza 132 vs. Matt Conway 131.6

Xander Zayas 145.8 vs. Genesis Wynn 144.6

Andy Vences 131.4 vs. Mark Bernaldez 130.4

Jason Sanchez 125.6 vs. Adeilson Dos Santos 125.2

Jared Anderson 233.2 vs. Daniel Infante 232

Diego Elizondo 135.6 vs. Mike Sanchez 133.6

JJ Mariano 142.6 vs. Sean Cerveny 144.4 Venue: Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno, Nevada

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ Bimbito Mendez, Aragon make weight

