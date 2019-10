Bimbito Mendez, Aragon make weight Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez 104.4 vs. Áxel Aragón 104.6

(WBO minimumweight title)



Patrick Cora 153 vs. Luis Midyael Sanchez 155

Yenifel Vicente 121.7 vs. Rodolfo Hernández 122.3

John Correa 155 vs. Edgardo Velázquez 152

Ángel Aponte 132 vs. Facundo Eduardo Ased 127

Frency Fortunato 122 vs. Marcos Muñiz 122

Alantez Fox 164 vs. Bruno Leonardo Román 162 Venue: Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum, Trujillo Alto, PR

Promoter: PR Best

TV: Facebook Stevenson, Gonzalez make weight Weights from Ameca, Jalisco, Mexico

