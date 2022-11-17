Ryan Garcia: I’m so pumped this fight is finally in place — I want it more than anything right now. I’ve put in the work, I’m at the prime of my career, and I know I’m going to be the biggest boxer in the world. That legacy starts today.
Gervonta Davis: I’ll be back in the ring Jan 7 stay tuned for more details! After that it’s me and Ryan signed sealed delivered…done deal!
Showtime has confirmed the news released by the fighters earlier today that Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is set for a date to be announced in the first half of 2023. The venue and date are to be announced.
Stephen Espinoza, President, Showtime Sports: “Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest and most exciting fights that can be made in boxing. We have two supremely talented boxers, both in their prime, who have amassed huge fanbases, meeting in a career defining fight. This is the epitome of a crossover boxing event. All credit to Tank and Ryan for staying the course and giving the fans the fight they want. Showtime has delivered the three biggest pay-per-view events in television history and we are thrilled to add this marquee event to our list of culture-moving matchups.”
Oscar De La Hoya: The fans have been crystal clear that the fight they want is Ryan versus Tank. Golden Boy Promotions and I are proud to be leading the drive to get this fight signed and are excited to get a deal finalized ASAP. It’s high time that those outside the ring stop getting in the way of those who want nothing more than to get into the ring and fight. Our motto has always been that the fans come first, and this is just another example of how we’re leading by example.
Just as Spence and Crawford were to collide in 2022 and it never happened, I wont get excited for this fight until I see both fighters sign the contract. Tank by knockout…
Fake News! No Date, No Venue, No Purse Info, No Undercard Details, No Official quotes from the fighters…
Great fight, Kingry in 2!
Tank’s counter punching will wake Kingry up and realize the importance of head movement with great defense. The problem? Kingry does not move his head enough and that will be Tank’s counter punching target. Tank TKO.
Not only that, he (Kingry) fights with his chin up in the air, pulls straight back (see his knockdown fight), has no fluid lateral movement, and does not develop angles in his fights. Tank is far superior.. Davis KO 4
Dang, I will hold off on this one until I see an actual date because this will gradually increase my anticipation.
Meanwhile, I am taking a close look at Garcia’s height, long range, long jab, combination punching, pop and body punching (on a smaller/short range Davis). Garcia better work on his head movements.
Can Davis get in range to deliver his power shots on Garcia or will Garcia’s size, range and offensive weapons limit Davis’ offensive plans for a Garcia victory?.
Dude you just called out all the reasons why Tank will lose. It’s all there. Garcia by KO. Fight will NOT be made.
I’ll believe it when I see it. Been let down too many times anticipating great matchups!
Nope, it ain’t happening! It’s all bullisssh! Either queenry will have a mental breakdown, a sudden hands injury, ir a last minute covid infection! It ain’t happening!
If in fact tis fight were to happens, I can see the referee with one knee on the canvas waiving the fight off. Gervonta is more professional and skilled, a boxer that knows how to set up traps, like the one to Rolando Romero for instance, but Garcia is perhaps more lethal when lands, this combined make this fight hard to predict, furthermore very interesting