WBO #1 middleweight Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) and Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their ten-rounder on DAZN and TV Azteca this Saturday from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Jaime Munguia: “I am very excited to be in Guadalajara! We are ready to bring a show to the fans here. In boxing, there are no simple opponents, and Coria is no exception. We hope that once we pass this hurdle, we are set for a big fight in 2023.”

Gonzalo Coria: “I am excited for the opportunity to showcase my talent against a great champion like Jaime. We have trained hard, and come Saturday the fans are in for a treat.”