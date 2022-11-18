WBO #1 middleweight Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) and Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their ten-rounder on DAZN and TV Azteca this Saturday from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Jaime Munguia: “I am very excited to be in Guadalajara! We are ready to bring a show to the fans here. In boxing, there are no simple opponents, and Coria is no exception. We hope that once we pass this hurdle, we are set for a big fight in 2023.”
Gonzalo Coria: “I am excited for the opportunity to showcase my talent against a great champion like Jaime. We have trained hard, and come Saturday the fans are in for a treat.”
What an absolute DUD!! Stay busy fight perhaps! Can’t believe Charlo and his team couldn’t agree on fighting Munguia?! On that note, where the hell is Jermall these days?? He stuck in boxing purgatory. Hasn’t fought anyone credible @60, yet he talks smack about the guys @68 in a division he hasn’t even tested??!!