WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka (25-2, 14 KOs) and unbeaten Kosei Tanaka (15-0, 9 KOs) collide Thursday in Tokyo for a New Year’s Eve superfight to end the year. Thus far, unfortunately, it looks like no U.S. outlets have picked up the broadcast rights. The fight will be carried by BoxNation and ESPN in Latin America. Four-division world champion Ioka at +145 is actually the underdog. Tanaka, a three-division champion going for his fourth, is -165.