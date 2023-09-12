By Joe Koizumi

40-year-young ex-world 105-pound champ Katsunari Takayama (34-9, 12 KOs), 107.5, scored a unanimous decision (78-74 twice, 77-75) over Filipino Jerome Baloro (7-4-1, 4 KOs), 107.5, over eight fast rounds on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. For the veteran Takayama, it was his second comeback go since he failed to win the WBO light fly belt from Elwin Soto in Arlington, TX in 2021 as he recently decisioned Filipino Joel Lino this June. Faster and busier, Katsunari piled up more points and defeated the durable Filipino, seventeen years his junior.

Promoter: Taisei and Ishida Promotions.