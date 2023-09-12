By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese prospect, WBC youth light fly champ Yuga Ozaki (4-0-1, 4 KOs), a fast-punching southpaw, 108, decked a very important victory over WBA#4 Sitthisak Simsri (15-2, 15 KOs), 106.75, a hard-punching Thailander, when Ozaki dropped him twice in the first round and had him in great trouble to have the ref declare a halt at 1:53 of the second round in a scheduled ten on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Ozaki looked so sharp and smooth that he connected fast combinations to the highly regarded Thailander, quickly decking him twice in round one. Simsri had a narrow escape, and he scored with a big left midway in round two. Ozaki, however, retaliated with a furious combination to have him helpless to the ropes to cause the referee’s intervention.

Promoter: Taisei Promotions.