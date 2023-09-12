By Joe Koizumi

WBO#1 ranked flyweight contender Riku Kano (16-3-1, 7 KOs), 112, floored Kitidech Hirunsuk (11-5, 6 KOs), 112, a durable Thailander, twice in rounds one and six, and pounded out a nearly one-sided decision (all 98-87) over ten furious rounds on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Having renounced his WBO AP belt, Kano is patiently waiting for his turn to fight for the world belt. The sixth saw Kano drop Kitidech again but hit him while he was still on the canvas to have him penalized a couple of points therefrom. Taisei Promotions is planning to stage an eliminator with WBO#2 Olimjon Nazarov to decide the WBO mandatory challenger within this year.