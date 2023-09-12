Wins vacant WBO AP 112lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Kento Hatanaka (15-0, 10 KOs), 112, acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific flyweight belt (relinquished by Riku Kano) as he eked out a close but unanimous decision (114-113, 115-112 twice) over previously undefeated Akira Hoshuyama (9-1, 4 KOs), 112, over twelve hard-fought rounds on Sunday in Nagoya, Japan.

Kento, the son of ex-WBC 122-pound champ Kiyoshi Hatanaka, scored a flash knockdown in the first round, which eventually distinguished a victory from a defeat after their give-and-take affair that fully entertained the audience.

Promoter: Hatanaka Promotions.