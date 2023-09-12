Boxing returns to Thunder Studios in Long Beach on September 23 with an eleven-bout card featuring the Son of the Legend, Marco Antonio Barrera Jr. making his professional debut. Barrera Jr. looks to create his own legacy as he squares off against New Yorker Sirdarious Smith (0-3 with three first round KO losses. Tickets start $70 with ringside at $150 and $200.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Sounds like a cake walk but how many amateur fights does jr have? Barrera senior was 104-4.