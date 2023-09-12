Boxing returns to Thunder Studios in Long Beach on September 23 with an eleven-bout card featuring the Son of the Legend, Marco Antonio Barrera Jr. making his professional debut. Barrera Jr. looks to create his own legacy as he squares off against New Yorker Sirdarious Smith (0-3 with three first round KO losses. Tickets start $70 with ringside at $150 and $200.

Like this: Like Loading...