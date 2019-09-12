September 12, 2019
Boxing News

Takam-Lewis Final Press Conference

WBO #13 rated heavyweight contender Carlos Takam (36-5-1, 28 KOs) and Craig Lewis (14-3-1, 7 KOs) faced off at the official press-conference ahead of Star Boxing’s “Catskills Clash II” at Resorts World Catskills, in Monticello, NY, taking place Saturday night.

Takam Lewis Presser
Photo: Star Boxing

Carlos Takam: “I want to thank Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing for the opportunity Saturday. I am ready for the fight Saturday, I came here to win, so let’s go, lets box. I hope you come Saturday to watch this heavyweight fight.”

Craig Lewis: “I took this fight on short notice, and the thing is, I have to stay ready. You never know when you get the opportunity to fight a top fighter. I am here to showcase my skills. I appreciate the promotion, I appreciate everyone here, and I am ready to show you my skills Saturday night.”

Navarrete-Elorde Final Press Conference
WBA #7 Billel Dib in action Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>