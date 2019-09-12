WBO #13 rated heavyweight contender Carlos Takam (36-5-1, 28 KOs) and Craig Lewis (14-3-1, 7 KOs) faced off at the official press-conference ahead of Star Boxing’s “Catskills Clash II” at Resorts World Catskills, in Monticello, NY, taking place Saturday night.



Carlos Takam: “I want to thank Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing for the opportunity Saturday. I am ready for the fight Saturday, I came here to win, so let’s go, lets box. I hope you come Saturday to watch this heavyweight fight.”

Craig Lewis: “I took this fight on short notice, and the thing is, I have to stay ready. You never know when you get the opportunity to fight a top fighter. I am here to showcase my skills. I appreciate the promotion, I appreciate everyone here, and I am ready to show you my skills Saturday night.”