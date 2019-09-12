Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (28-1-0, 24 KOs) and Juan Miguel Elorde (28-1, 15 KOs) went face to face at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Navarrete is the featured Mexican star fighter for the traditional Mexican Independence Day Weekend card. Navarrete-Elorde will be the co-feature to Fury-Wallin on ESPN+.



Emanuel Navarrete: This opponent is very difficult, a Filipino of high level, but I come psyched, highly trained and motivated to defend my championship in Las Vegas on this special date. Fans will see a great fight and we will take back the title to Mexico and show Mexican pride, Mexican style and contribute to the celebration of the independence of our beloved Mexico.”

Juan Miguel Elorde: “We did the best preparation of my career and have studied Navarrete well. We know how to exploit his flaws, and utilize our strengths.”

Also, Jose “Chon” Zepeda (30-2, 25 KOs) meets ex-champ Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (26-2, 13 KOs) in an important lightweight ten-rounder.

Jose Zepeda: “It will be a good fight and we will win!”

Jose Pedraza: “I’m rising into a new division with great challenges.”

