WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) looks to defend his world title for the fifth time on DAZN Saturday against the Ghanaian Patrick Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs) on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Munguia prepared for this fight with his new trainer, the legendary Erik “Terrible” Morales. Here’s what they had to say at today’s final press conference.



Jaime Munguia: “I am very happy for this opportunity to defend my championship on Mexican Independence Day Weekend. It’s a great motivation, and that’s why we’ve prepared thoroughly. We’ve learned a lot from Erik Morales and we are going for a convincing victory for the Mexican fans. Viva México!”

Patrick Allotey: “It’s my time. With the condition and strength that we acquired in my camp, we have what’s necessary to defeat Munguía, and we have come to the United States for the championship of the world!”



