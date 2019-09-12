By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #7 super featherweight Billel Dib (23-3, 11 KOs) returns to action on Saturday against Carlos Magali (24-12-3, 13 KOs) over ten rounds at the Seagulls Rugby League Club, Tweed Heads, New South Wales, Australia. Dib is coming off an eight round stoppage of Rey Juntilla of the Philippines in March and is chasing a shot at the WBA champion Andrew Cancio.

“Preparation has gone perfectly. Dib said. I’ve had great work once again with both (world-rated) Moloney twins under the instruction of Angelo (Hyder), so for me I am always being pushed and pushing myself in the right ways in the gym and that reflects on fight night.

“I know this opponent (Magali) is a decent fighter but I believe I am a world level fighter. I have my sights set on world titles so I plan on showing the difference between a good fighter and a world-class fighter on Saturday night. I have been vocal about the Cancio fight but I am focused first and foremostly on Saturday night but after that, I do want a world title fight yes.

“A lot of the 130 champions don’t seem to want to fight each other for whatever reason. I will fight any of them it really doesn’t matter to me. I want to fight the best and be a world champion and that’s what I am willing to do to become one.”

Televised on EpicentreTV

Promoter Nick Midgely