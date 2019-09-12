Flyweight Sunny “Showtime” Edwards (12-0, 4 KOs), whose older brother is WBC world flyweight champion Charlie Edwards, will face Hugo Rosendo Guarneros (16-2-2, 8 KOs) for the vacant IBF International title on Saturday afternoon from London’s historic York Hall. The card, presented by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, will begin streaming at 3PM ET/Noon PT on ESPN+. The Edwards-Guarneros card will set the stage for Saturday night’s clash on ESPN+ between former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin.