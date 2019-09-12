Flyweight Sunny “Showtime” Edwards (12-0, 4 KOs), whose older brother is WBC world flyweight champion Charlie Edwards, will face Hugo Rosendo Guarneros (16-2-2, 8 KOs) for the vacant IBF International title on Saturday afternoon from London’s historic York Hall. The card, presented by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, will begin streaming at 3PM ET/Noon PT on ESPN+. The Edwards-Guarneros card will set the stage for Saturday night’s clash on ESPN+ between former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
