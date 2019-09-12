Unbeaten super bantamweight Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta (10-0, 7 KOs) has an opponent for his first 10-round fight on September 27 in the next edition of “A Puño Limpio” at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. The undefeated Arrieta will face two-time world title challenger Ricardo “El Matemático” Núñez (29-10, 23 KOs) in the main clash of the program presented by PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing that will be broadcast live on Facebook.