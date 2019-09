Haney, Abdullaev make weight Devin Haney 134.6 vs. Zaur Abdullaev 134.6

(WBC interim lightweight title) Michael Hunter 221.4 vs. Sergey Kuzmin 258.4

Heather Hardy 125.8 vs. Amanda Serrano 125.8

Raymond Ford 124.6 vs. Rafael Castillo 122

Daniyar Yeleussinov 147.4 vs. Reshard Hicks 147

Murodjon Akhmadaliev 123.6 vs. Wilner Soto 122.8

Larry Fryers 143 vs. Wesley Ferrer 141.8

Mahammadrasul Majidov 227 vs. Ed Fountain 240.5 Venue: Madison Square Garden Theater, New York City

Promoter: Matchroom Boxing

Unified 140lb champ Jose Ramirez out til 2020

