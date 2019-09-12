September 12, 2019
Boxing News

Unified 140lb champ Jose Ramirez out til 2020

WBC/WBO super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) has announced via social media that he will be out of action for the rest of the year.

Jose Ramirez: “Had surgery 2 weeks after my July 27th fight. I can’t use until 6-8 weeks post-surgery. I could be back in the ring in December, however, due to no dates available that month we will be back in the ring early 2020. I just need my hand to heal and I’ll give anybody a run for their money.”

Merhy-Szello WBA Belgium presser

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • This is one fighter to watch next year.

    I am sure that the winner or Prograis – Taylor will go after him, and the fight should be very interesting.

    Reply
    • >