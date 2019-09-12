WBC/WBO super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) has announced via social media that he will be out of action for the rest of the year.

Jose Ramirez: “Had surgery 2 weeks after my July 27th fight. I can’t use until 6-8 weeks post-surgery. I could be back in the ring in December, however, due to no dates available that month we will be back in the ring early 2020. I just need my hand to heal and I’ll give anybody a run for their money.”