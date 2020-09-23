WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán is excited about the card that will take place this Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, as a doubleheader there will see three WBC titles at stake.

“It’s a situation that has not been experienced in boxing for a long time, as today, many promoters focus only on the main fight,” said Sulaiman. “However, this night vividly reminds us of the Don King era, where on the same fabled evening, we enjoyed a superb array of world championship bouts.”

Jermell Charlo who faces Jeison Rosario and Jermall Charlo against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, will be two exciting fights that in the opinion of the WBC President are matches of great quality, since the Charlo rivals are very able and extremely dangerous. On the one hand Sergiy Derevyanchenko arrives at this fight with a record of 13 fights won, 10 of them by KO and only two defeats. While on the other hand, (WBA, IBF champion) Jeison has 20 fights won, 14 by knockout, a draw and only one defeat.