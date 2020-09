FS1 Weights from Los Angeles

Néstor Bravo 136 vs. José Luis Gallegos 139.2

Ranfis Encarnacion 125 vs. Vic Pasilla 125.2 lbs.

Maidel Sando 168 vs. Genc Pllana 166.6

Viktor Slavinskyi 129.2 vs. Clay Burns 133 Venue: Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FS1 Sulaiman: Charlomania like Don King era

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.