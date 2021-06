Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing had announced that it has comes to terms on a promotional agreement with Bellport, Long Island’s, undefeated super lightweight, Alex “El Toro” Vargas (10-0, 4KOs). Vargas has been one of the latest “Rockin’ Fights” series fan favorites, bringing flag waving, t-shirt wearing followers while appearing six times at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

He is set to return to the famous venue for the seventh time on September 4 at “Rockin’ Fights” 39.