Undefeated WBC world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury puts his title on the line against former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder Saturday, July 24 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale TODAY, June 15 at 12 p.m. PT and can be purchased at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.

Tyson Fury: “I’m excited to once again be fighting in Las Vegas, the home of The Gypsy King. For the last 18 months, I’ve been living rent-free in Wilder’s head. He got smashed to pieces in our last fight, and for some reason, he wants it again. Let’s go. The Big Dosser is getting knocked spark out.”

Deontay Wilder: “Nothing has changed. It’s still one face, one name, one champion – Deontay Wilder. I’m in the best shape of my life. July 24, I’m going to show the people why I’m still the baddest man on the planet.”