Entire Triller Fight Club Event Rescheduled For August 14
Undisputed Lightweight World Champion, Teofimo Lopez has tested positive for symptomatic COVID-19 and his highly anticipated defense against Mandatory Challenger George Kambosos has been rescheduled for August 14, 2021 at a location to be determined. Presented by Triller Fight Club, the boxing and music pay-per-view extravaganza was set to emanate this Saturday, June 19 from loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins.
Lopez’s diagnosis was confirmed this morning.
“We send our best to Teofimo and his family and hope they get well soon, and look forward to seeing this epic battle on August 14, 2021,” said Triller Fight Club co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh. Additional information on the rescheduled date including all musical acts and ticketing will be announced shortly.
Wow!! Lopez is still a young cat who will recover from it for a solid scrap in August/2021. Best wishes to Lopez and his family.