IBF Welterweight Champion Errol Spence (24-0, 21 KOs) will defend his title against four-division world champion and current WBC Lightweight Champion Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) on a March 16 FOX Sports/PBC Pay-Per-View event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mikey is moving up two weight classes to challenge Spence. Spence, Garcia, and Lennox Lewis attended a press event on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

