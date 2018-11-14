By Przemek Garczarczyk

The WBA Championships Committee has suspended WBA “regular” heavyweight champion Manuel Charr on the basis of his positive drug results…although we are aware of a disagreement between Mr. Charr’s representatives and VADA regarding notice to Charr of the date and place for the opening and testing of the second drug sample, that test result confirmed the positive result of the first sample test.

Thus the WBA Championships Committee has decided the following:

A. Suspend Manuel Charr for a period of SIX (6) months.

B. Order Manuel Charr to take regular anti-doping tests with VADA.

Any party may request reconsideration of this resolution pursuant to WBA Rule F.5.