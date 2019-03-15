By Miguel Maravilla at the scale

Errol Spence Jr 146.25 vs. Mikey Garcia 145.5

(IBF welterweight title)



–

David Benavidez 167 vs. J’Leon Love 168.25

Luis Nery 118 vs. McJoe Arroyo 117

Chris Arreola 239.25 vs. Jean Pierre Augustin 226

Charles Martin 254.6 vs Gregory Corbin 263.2

Jose Valenzuela 132 vs Christian Velez 134.4

Lindolfo Delgado 140 vs James Roach 136.4

Marsellos Wilder 195 vs Mark Sanchez 198

Fernando Garcia 123.3 vs Marlon Olea 121.6

Amon Rashidi 143 vs Gabriel Gutierrez 141

Jose Rodriguez 109.2 vs Rauf Aghaev 110.4

Thomas Hill 153 vs Limberth Ponce 155

Aaron Morales 117.8 Fernando Robles 117.6

Adrian Taylor 196 vs William Quintana 182

Luis Coria 135 vs Omar Garcia 136.4

Burley Brooks 169 vs Randy Mast 165.8

Robert Rodriguez 117.4 vs Fernando Ibarra 116.8

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Promoter: TGB Promotions/Ringstar Sports

TV: PPV