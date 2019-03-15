IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (28-4-1, 6 KOs) and Jono Carroll (16-0-1, 3 KOs) both passed their IBF check-weigh this morning, the champion scaling 138.7 lbs and the challenger 138.5 lbs for tonight’s clash in Farmer’s hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



10:1 underdog Carroll was obviously hand-picked to make hometown hero Farmer look good. “I hope that people are sleeping on me because of that last fight (a draw against Guillaume Frenois), when you become number one in the world and you fight for a world title, people are going to watch you – and they want to be entertained to boot, and I bring that extra bit of entertainment with me as they don’t know what I am going to do next, they can’t know because I don’t know!

“No disrespect to Tevin, but I think he’s a boring fighter, whereas I come to bring the fight, so it’s a perfect gel of styles, and styles make fights. If you get someone that’s just going to stand there and let him dictate it’ll be boring, but I bring it and I’m a big believer in law of attraction and that’s why we’re here.”