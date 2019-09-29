By Rocky Morales at ringside
IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) defeated WBC titlist “Showtime” Shawn Porter (30-3-1, 17 KOs) by twelve round split decision firefight in a unification clash on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
It was a back and forth battle through the first ten rounds with both landing punishing shots and as often to the body as to the head. Many rounds were so close they were difficult to score with Porter pressing the action and Spence seeming to throw more precise punches. A few of Spence’s punched strayed low and he was warned but not penalized.
Finally, in round eleven, the difference-maker was a counter left cross Spence perfectly landed that floored Porter. Porter was visibly shaken but got up and was not in danger of being stopped. It did seem to take all the wind out of Porter’s sails, however, and he didn’t show the same gusto following the knockdown.
Spence seemed to win Round 12 to seal the deal in a close fight. Surprisingly, when the decision was announced, it was a split decision with scores all over the place. Judges scored it 116-111 Spence, 115-112 Porter and 116-111 Spence to make Spence the split decision winner.
Following the fight, former WBC welterweight champ, Danny Garcia, was brought into the ring, faced off with Spence and announced as Spence’s next opponent.
Porter was robbed
Yes he was but it was a great fight.
100% agree
WTF are you talking about. Not even. The robbery was the 116-111 card in his favor.
Am I wrong for thinking Porter won? I mean both fought great! Who did you think won?
Yes…Porter is overrated for sure. He is NOT the next coming like he’s hyped up to be.
Porter won that fight. He out muscled Spence throughout. It wasn’t a robbery, but the clear edge went to Porter.
Spence keeps proving me right when I say he is one of the most overrated fighters in the sport.
Terrance Crawford, will Murder Errol. Facts
Hé fought terribly !!!
Porter got hit went down and lost last round
But the rest of the fight was all porter… so yeah I think u have a point on overrated
I was rooting for Porter, but cannot find a bad thing to say about either fighter. It is a shame that either guy had to loose that fight. They fought their hearts out.
I had Porter. Two scores of 116 – 111 Spence Jr are disgusting. Great fight though.
I saw Porter winning until my live stream disconnected.
Knockdown cost Porter the fight.
Good fight but Spence definitely won, Porter was mauling and smothering Spence with a few clean shots here and there but Spence was doing the most damage.
I have a ton of respect for Porter….MOST thought that he’d get smashed by Spence. And to me,Spence kind of got exposed,this small Porter,a man that most didn’t give a chance to. Especially the only comment leaving pundits,but Porter gave way more than most expected and deserves some cedit and respect. I’ll tell you what,I’m no longer thinking that Spence is what he’s been built up to be. He’s good yes,but for him to not be able to knock out Porter the way he bragged about doing. And didn’t stop super small Garcia,i think a more heavier hitting Welterweight would get to him. Porter stunned him tonight. But Porter is not a hard puncher and that’s what helped Spence out tonight. But i thought Spence won by a split decision but definitely not the way the judges had it. I had it MUCH closer. But what a great fight! Give Porter his credit people,especially all the ones that said Porter will be KO’d,have no chance and all of that.
Porter is not a small welterweight he fought in the amateurs as a middleweight that’s above welterweight, you can look that up Porters dad talked about the bigger fighters he fought as an amateur in the higher weight classes
I saw a very uncomfortable Spence in there who threw a ton of low blows and got away with them and he was breathing hard from the pressure. Porter did a good job but damn he leaves himself too open when he swings and he still smothers his own punches. I still think he won but I was never really sold on Spence to begin with. He does well in the division because of his size. I think Crawford beats him and everyone else in that division but it is a dangerous fight for him against Spence due to his size but he is a master sharpshooter. Spence would not dominate at 154 but that division isn’t great anyway and he won’t do anything at 160 so he isn’t as great as everyone says. Damn good fighter but not what everyone says he is. Good fight.
If not for 11th round knock down, Porter win majority decision
Another fan friendly fight. Like last week with Angulo. Porter was taking it until the later rounds. Spence had more gas. The knock down did it. I don’t see Spence lasting for years after what I saw tonight. I even think Manny would give him problems, but maybe not win.
If you think that Porter won, you are not a boxing fan. At best e could beg for a draw…. The knockdown sealed his fate. his a very good fighter but Errol Spence is just a notch above him and proved it tonight.
Why? The guy has already lost to two other division studs, without building himself back up since. Why does he get Spence next? Guess Pac turned it down, and PBC is still pretending Crawford doesn’t exist of course
Washed up or whatever anyone thinks a manny/spence fight is the biggest money fight out there right now other than the Joshua rematch. Or Lomachenko vs Davis or Haney. Only a fool promoter would not make a manny p. fight.
I had it 114:113 in favor of Porter. In many ways, he was the winner of this fight and he proved most people (incl. myself) wrong. I had predicted a UD win by Spence, but I don’t feel that it was a fair decision. This fight should have been scored a draw or UD by Porter – he dictated what was happening in the ring for most of the rounds.
Spence’s left hook saves the day.. but Porter’s fast hands will surely relieve in everyone’s memory.
relive
People really think Porter won a Boxing Match because he was rougher?
I gave Porter 5 rounds, some were close, but the knockdown sealed the deal.
Interesting. I thought Yordenis Ugas beat Porter in his last fight, but felt he edged Spence tonight. Spence better think twice about moving up and taking on the big boys.
I had it much wider for Spence, but I had two rounds even. Porter made it ugly, but Spence was just more accurate throughout. Ultimately, I could only give Porter 2 rounds, but if you want to give the 2 even rounds to Porter, then 116 to 111 is on the nose.
Quick praises: these 2 took some shots tonight and with the exception of the knockdown late neither was in big trouble. Spence didn’t even seem winded.