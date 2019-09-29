By Jeff Zimmerman

In the ring post-fight…

Errol Spence Jr: “He’s a rough, awkward fighter. He’s rough and rugged and be always come to fight. He was strong. I’m a bigger, stronger welterweight.”

With Danny Garcia next to him as likely next opponent: “The tables are turned. I told Al Haymon, you line them up and I’ll knock them down.”

Shawn Porter: Did y’all enjoy that?!? He’s a strong kid. We both knew it would be a dogfight…I hope everyone enjoyed this. This is what we came for and what everyone came for.