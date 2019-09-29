September 29, 2019
Spence-Porter post fight quick quotes

By Jeff Zimmerman

In the ring post-fight…

Errol Spence Jr: “He’s a rough, awkward fighter. He’s rough and rugged and be always come to fight. He was strong. I’m a bigger, stronger welterweight.”

With Danny Garcia next to him as likely next opponent: “The tables are turned. I told Al Haymon, you line them up and I’ll knock them down.”

Shawn Porter: Did y’all enjoy that?!? He’s a strong kid. We both knew it would be a dogfight…I hope everyone enjoyed this. This is what we came for and what everyone came for.

Spence edges Porter to unify WBC/IBF welter titles

  • Great fight. Would have been eye-opening for Spence if he had thought every fight would be as one-sided as Mickey Garcia . * Heard he’s going to be matched against Danny Garcia next .

  • Great fight. Porter gave it his all. I thought Spence would wash him. It was dogfight. Crawford is licking his chops though.

