- Referee: Harvey Dock
- Judges: Tim Cheatham, David Sutherland, Steve Weisfeld
- Showtime PPV Price: $84.99
- MGM Grand Garden Arena Closed Circuit Price: $150.85 for one
- Crawford won a coin flip and will have his choice of either walking in last and being introduced first or walking in first and being introduced last.
- Las Vegas temperature on Saturday: 110°
