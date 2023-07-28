While Errol Spence and Terence Crawford are getting all the attention, 52-year-old former world champion Luis Ramon “Yori Boy” Campas (107-17-3, 82 KOs) is quietly returning to the ring for the first time since 2018. Campas will face Juan Carlos Parra (8-23-2, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at the Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutiérrez Moreno in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico.

Also seeing action this weekend is 48-year-old former world champion Gairy St Clair (45-12-2, 18 KOs) who last fought in 2013. He is scheduled to fight Michael Hall (8-2-1, 5 KOs) tonight at Conca D’Oro in Riverwood, NSW, Australia.