While Errol Spence and Terence Crawford are getting all the attention, 52-year-old former world champion Luis Ramon “Yori Boy” Campas (107-17-3, 82 KOs) is quietly returning to the ring for the first time since 2018. Campas will face Juan Carlos Parra (8-23-2, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at the Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutiérrez Moreno in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico.
Also seeing action this weekend is 48-year-old former world champion Gairy St Clair (45-12-2, 18 KOs) who last fought in 2013. He is scheduled to fight Michael Hall (8-2-1, 5 KOs) tonight at Conca D’Oro in Riverwood, NSW, Australia.
What in the world? Campas might just be a T-100. To put things into perspective, Campas fought Trinidad in 1994 and already had over 40 fights at the time. He came close to beating Trinidad until Tito had his usual comeback and won via TKO. He fought just about everyone with a belt or top 10 for 2 generations and here we are again.
Campas.looked like he was over 40 in the 90s and there was even a joke on the cover of Ring magazine when he turned 30 that said Camps is only 30???!!!
Its dangerous but inspiring for the many men over 50 years old. Doesn’t seem like much to worry about witht he opponent he’s facing. Guessing Yori needs the money. Should be getting punched in the head at this age.