By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

IBF 105-pound unification bout between full champion Daneil Valladares of Mexico and interim titlist Ginjiro Shigeoka of Japan scheduled in Osaka on August 11 has been postponed because of the latter’s leg injury. Kameda Promotions says it will now take place most probably on October 7.

They had a first encounter, which resulted in a bizarre “no contest” as Valladares refused to go on after an accidental headbutt in the third round this January. Ginjiro’s elder brother Yudai Shigeoka is also the WBC interim minimumweight ruler who is still under negotiation with full champ Panya Pradabsri.