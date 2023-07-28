WBO mini flyweight world champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) makes his first world title defense against Garen “Hellboy” Diagan (10-3, 5 KOs) on Saturday, August 26. This will be the first men’s world title fight in Puerto Rico in six years. The DAZN broadcast will take place at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan and is presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.