Collazo to defend against Hellboy WBO mini flyweight world champion Oscar "El Pupilo" Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) makes his first world title defense against Garen "Hellboy" Diagan (10-3, 5 KOs) on Saturday, August 26. This will be the first men's world title fight in Puerto Rico in six years. The DAZN broadcast will take place at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan and is presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. Valladares-Shigeoka IBF 105lb unification bout postponed

Top Boxing News

