Soto KOs Rendon en Mexicali El campeón mundial de peso mosca ligero de la OMB, Elwin “La Pulga” Soto (17-1, 11 KOs) de México noqueó al compatriota Javier Alejandro Rendon (10-5-3, 4 KOs) en el primer round de un evento principal de 10 rounds de peso mosca sin título el sábado por la noche en el Auditorio del Estado, Mexicali, México. Soto entregó un vicioso gancho izquierdo al cuerpo que derribó a Rendon y le contaron por diez. El tiempo oficial fue 2:41 del primer round. Mauricio Sulaiman: Varios inmortales en la historia del peso mosca del WBC Todo listo para Ortiz-Vargas el 28 de Marzo en Inglewood, California

