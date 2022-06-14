¡Sorpresa! Tyson Fury habla de posible regreso El boxeador retirado Tyson Fury, que todavía ostenta el campeonato de peso pesado del CMB, ofreció la pista más fuerte hasta el momento de que sus días de pelea no han quedado atrás cuando tomó el asiento caliente para una reunión digital con su promotor Frank Warren y el presentador Dev Sahni para el último Episodio de UniBet Lowdown. The Gypsy King reveló que él y Frank Warren están formulando planes para otra o dos noches memorables en los próximos meses. Warren agregó: “Estamos hablando de varios escenarios. Algo saldrá de eso. Podríamos anunciar bastante pronto”. ESPN+ transmitirá Cuellar-Cardoza desde Torreón el viernes González-Dogboe listo para la eliminatoria del CMB en Minnesota Like this: Like Loading...

