Photos: Darryl Cobb Jr.

Flyweight Jesus Soler (11-1-1, 5 K0s) spoiled the comeback of local favorite Miguel Cartagena (15-6-1, 6 K0s), taking a 79-73, 80-72, 78-74 unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania (located about 20 minutes outside Philadelphia.



In the semi-final fight, lightweight Frankie Trader (13-2-1, 5 K0s) topped Jerome Conquest (10-4, 1 K0) over eight rounds by scores of 79-73, 79-73, 78-74 to claim the vacant USBF Continental title. The bout was also a local turf war between Philly fighters.

In the upset of the night, welterweight journeyman Evincii Dixon (8-23-2, 3 K0s) surprised previously unbeaten Marcel Rivers (7-1, 4 K0s), getting a second round stoppage. Time was 2:11.

Junior Welterweight Tyhler Williams (3-0, 2 K0s) defeated Tyree Arnold (0-2) over four 40-36, 40-36, 40-36.

Junior Welterweight Daiyaan Butt (4-0 2 K0s) scored a third round KO over Tivan Young (1-3-1, 1 K0). Time was 1:25.

Welterweight Shinard Bunch (2-0, 2 K0s) scored a second round KO over Tyrone Lewis (0-1). Time was :30.

Jr. welterweight Osnel Charles (13-19-1, 2 K0s) topped Laquan Lewis (2-11, 2 K0s) over four 39-37, 39-37, 40-36.

Light heavyweight Jan Czerklewicz (1-0) defeated Angel Vasquez (0-1) over four 40-36, 40-36, 39-37.

–

