Cruiserweight Ilunga Makabu (25-2, 24 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Dmitry Kudryashov (23-3, 23 KOs) to win the vacant WBC Silver title on Sunday at the Uralets Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia. Macabu dropped Kudryashov in round two and punished him until the referee waved it off in the fifth round.

In the co-feature, cruiserweight Alexey Egorov (9-0, 7 KOs) knocked out Roman Golovashchenko (20-4, 18 KOs) in the third round to claim the vacant WBA Gold title. Egorov dropped Golovashchenko in round two before finishing him with another knockdown in the third stanza.

Also, cruiserweight Alexei Papin (11-0, 10 KOs) won the vacant IBF International title with a third round knockout of Alexander Jura (18-4, 7 KOs).