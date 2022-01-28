Due to the impending snowstorm, and after consultation with town and state officials, this Saturday’s scheduled boxing event at the Castleton in Windham, NH is being postponed for 24 hours. The event will now take place this Sunday, January 30th with doors opening at 6:05 pm and first fight at 7 pm. All tickets with the previous date will be honored at the door.

The main event is a clash between unbeaten super lightweights Kevin Walsh (4-0, 3 KOs) and Nathan Balakin (3-0, 1 KO) and a $19.99 PPV stream will be available.