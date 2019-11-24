Smith-Ryder Scorecard Judges Jose Roberto Torres, Terry O’Connor and Francisco Alloza Rosa all gave WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith five of the first six rounds against challenger John Ryder on Saturday night in Liverpool, England. Many pundits (including Fightnews.com®) had Ryder ahead in the fight at the midway point due to his aggression and cleaner punching. WBO #8 welter Zewski stops Davila in ten Prince Bahdi remains unbeaten Advertisements

