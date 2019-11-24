Judges Jose Roberto Torres, Terry O’Connor and Francisco Alloza Rosa all gave WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith five of the first six rounds against challenger John Ryder on Saturday night in Liverpool, England. Many pundits (including Fightnews.com®) had Ryder ahead in the fight at the midway point due to his aggression and cleaner punching.
The judges aren’t going to give any round remotely close to a 25:1 underdog against the house fighter in his hometown. They know where their bread is buttered.