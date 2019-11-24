Advertisements

November 24, 2019
Boxing Results

Prince Bahdi remains unbeaten

Report/Photos by Bob Caico

Super lightweight Lucas “Prince” Bahdi of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada sent the hometown fans happy Saturday night with a second round knockout over Victor Cardozo (29-13-2) of Mexico. Bahdi who had scored five straight first round stoppages was more methodical in round one against the veteran, measuring his opponent and being very patient. His patience didn’t last long. A thunderous right hand just under Cardozo’s heart dropped him to his knees in obvious pain and Cardozo could not beat the count 33 seconds into the round. Bahdi improves to 7-0 all by knockout in two rounds or less.
Bahdi 1

Bahdi 2
Kevin Higson (18-2) of Hamilton won a unanimous eight round decision over Victor Rangel (17-6) of Mexico in a super welterweight co-main event. Neither fighter was in trouble but the match was action packed. Scores were 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75 and Higson has now won his last four fights and looks to regain his Canadian title.
Higson
Middleweight Antonio Napolitano of St. Catherines remained undefeated as he scored a first round knockout over Kenny Chery of Montreal. A big right hand had Chery out on his feet and a follow up right hand dropped him for the count at 2:24 of the opening round. Napolitano improves to 5-0, 3 KOs, while Chery drops to 2-4.
Napilitano
Carolyn Redmond (2-0) blooded her opponent Gisela Luna (0-4) and won a shutout four round decision. Redmond of Guelph gave Luna a nasty cut over her left eye and controlled the action throughout.

Super lightweights Andres Jimenez of Mexico and Paul Ispas of Hamilton fought four rounds to a draw in the opening bout. Scores were 39-37 for Jimenez (5-2-1) and 38-38 for a majority draw. Ispas has been involved in three straight draw decisions to remain undefeated at 4-0-3.

The show promoted by Three Lions Promotions and Falls Boys Promotion at the Sheraton on the Falls was a sellout and they promised to be back in the spring.

Smith-Ryder Scorecard
Del Bosque wins in Dallas
>