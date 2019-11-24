WBO #8, IBF #12 welterweight Mikael Zewski (34-1, 23 KOs) scored a tenth round stoppage over previously unbeaten Alejandro Davila (19-1-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Time was :44. Zewski had dropped Davila in the previous round. He retained his IBF NA and WBO NABO titles.

IBF female super welterweight champion Marie Eve Dicaire (17-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Ogleidis Suarez (29-4-1, 13 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91.

Welterweight Ayaz Hussain (14-1, 11 KOs) won by TKO4 when Sebastien Bouchard (18-2, 8 KOs) couldn’t continue due to a bicep injury.

In a clash between unbeaten female super welters, San Francisco’s Raquel Miller (10-0, 4 KOs) outscored Alma Ibarra (7-1, 4 KOs) over ten. Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 98-92.

Light heavyweight Dieudonne Wilfred Seyi Ntsengue (8-0, 4 KOs) won by eighth round TKO over Devin Tomko (7-1, 3 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC Youth title.