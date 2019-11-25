In a local grudge rematch, junior welterweight Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez (19-2-1, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Johnny “Hitman” Hernandez (10-5, 1 KO) on Saturday night at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Gonzalez dropped Hernandez in round two and went on to win 98-91, 98-91, 99-90. Gonzalez previously beat Hernandez by majority decision 14 months ago at the same venue.

In the co-feature, cruiserweight Simone Federici (16-2-1, 7 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Stivens Bujaj (17-3-1, 11 KOs). Scores were 97-93, 97-93, 98-92.

Other Results:

Alex Vargas W6 Dashuan Johns (jr welterweight)

Justice Bland W4 Dawshaquan Thomas (featherweight)

Jahvel Joseph TKO1 Curl Aitcheson (super middleweight)

Saleem Kelly KO1 George Gethers (welterweight)