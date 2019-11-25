Advertisements

November 25, 2019
Boxing Results

Khytrov, Vargas victorious in Tampa

2012 Ukraine Olympian super middleweight Ievgen Khytrov (19-2, 16 KOs) was victorious when Ernest Amuzu (25-4, 22 KOs) didn’t come out for round four on Saturday might at the Bryan Glazer JCC in Tampa, Florida. The big-punching Khytrov, who appeared in the most recent edition of “The Contender,” punished Amuzu throughout the fight.

2016 United States Olympian bantamweight Antonio Vargas (11-1, 5 KOs) scored a first round KO over Szilveszter Kanales (14-10, 9 KOs) in his first fight since his loss to Jose Cardenas in May.

Heavyweight Lenroy Thomas (22-5-1, 10 KOs) stopped Miguel Cubos (13-22-1, 10 KOs) in round one.

