Unbeaten heavyweight Nathan Gorman has been given inspiration to beat Daniel Dubois by new world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. Gorman (16-0, 11 KOs) challenges Dubois (11-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant British heavyweight crown at The O2, London on July 13.

Gorman, who has been body shamed by Dubois for his “slobby” shape, stated after watching Ruiz Jr’s stunning win, “Turns out chiseled muscles aren’t everything. [Dubois] knows at the bottom of his heart that I am no easy fight, that is guaranteed. It’s a lot of nonsense to call me “slobby.” My slobby style is going to beat him. And when the referee raises my hand I will say to Daniel, ‘You lost to a slob.’

“I take it with a pinch of salt when people mention my body definition. If it was bodybuilding competition, Daniel would be Mister Olympia, but it is a fight and if there is one thing I can do well, it is fight. You don’t have to be body beautiful to win a world title. Andy Ruiz Jr proved that.”