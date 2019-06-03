By Joe Koizumi

A couple of Japanese female legends, WBA flyweight champion and five-class titlist Naoko Fujioka (18-2, 7 KOs), 43, and WBO junior flyweight ruler Tenkai Tsunami (26-12, 15 KOs), 34, will square off with Naoko’s WBA 112-pound belt at stake in Tokyo, Japan, on July 12.



It was announced at the JBC office today, and this sensational encounter has been cynically welcomed by our press people because it will take place on the same night that 2012 Olympic gold medalist and former WBA middleweight champ Ryota Murata will participate in a grudge fight with his conqueror and current titleholder Rob Brant to regain his belt in Osaka.

It is because the local promoter of the Fujioka-Tenkai show had already booked the Korakuen Hall and there is no choice but to use this fight date. Sorry, but this reporter will go and see Murata face Brant in Osaka, so will miss this long-anticipated female matchup.