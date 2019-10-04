Jaron Ennis 146.2 vs. Demian Daniel Fernandez 146.6
Jermaine Franklin 231.4 vs. Pavel Sour 238
Venue: Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, Flint, Michigan
Promoter: Salita Promotions
TV: Showtime
Note: The Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin WBO/WBC 154-pound world title fight was called off following an altercation prior to Friday’s official weigh-in that resulted in an injury to Habazin’s trainer, James Ali Bashir. Without her chief second available for Saturday night, Habazin withdrew from the fight.
Good grief, tons of money going into promoting these fights with big paydays and people just cant control their emotions at weigh-ins! Do we need to hire babysitters to watch over everyone at weigh-ins?
Nice……………..Shields should automatically forfeit her purse.