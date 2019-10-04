Showtime Weights from Flint, Michigan Jaron Ennis 146.2 vs. Demian Daniel Fernandez 146.6

Jermaine Franklin 231.4 vs. Pavel Sour 238 Venue: Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, Flint, Michigan

Promoter: Salita Promotions

TV: Showtime Note: The Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin WBO/WBC 154-pound world title fight was called off following an altercation prior to Friday’s official weigh-in that resulted in an injury to Habazin’s trainer, James Ali Bashir. Without her chief second available for Saturday night, Habazin withdrew from the fight. Edwards vacates WBC flyweight belt

