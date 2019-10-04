October 4, 2019
Boxing News

Showtime Weights from Flint, Michigan

Jaron Ennis 146.2 vs. Demian Daniel Fernandez 146.6
Jermaine Franklin 231.4 vs. Pavel Sour 238

Venue: Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, Flint, Michigan
Promoter: Salita Promotions
TV: Showtime

Note: The Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin WBO/WBC 154-pound world title fight was called off following an altercation prior to Friday’s official weigh-in that resulted in an injury to Habazin’s trainer, James Ali Bashir. Without her chief second available for Saturday night, Habazin withdrew from the fight.

Edwards vacates WBC flyweight belt

  • Good grief, tons of money going into promoting these fights with big paydays and people just cant control their emotions at weigh-ins! Do we need to hire babysitters to watch over everyone at weigh-ins?

