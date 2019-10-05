Alamo, Moran battle to ten round draw In an entertaining fight, unbeaten WBO #8 jr welterweight Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0-1, 12 KOs) and Antonio “Toño” Moran (24-4-1, 17 KOs) fought to a ten round draw on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Moran, coming off a tough KO loss to now WBC interim lightweight champion Devin Haney, pressed the action while the more mobile Alamo boxed from long range. Moran closed strong. Scores were 96-94 Moran, 97-93 Alamo, 95-95. Alamo retains his NABO title. Showtime Weights from Flint, Michigan

Top Boxing News

