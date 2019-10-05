By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Melbourne-based light welterweight Terry Tzouramanis (23-4-3, 3 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Brandon Ogilvie (22-3-1, 11 KOs) at the Metro City, Northbridge, Western Australia on Friday with the interim WBA Oceana title up for grabs. Tzouramanis has won three consecutive bouts since dropping a decision loss to Jayar Inson on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Mathysse in 2018. Ogilvie was rated by the WBA in 2016, but was dropped after losing a twelve round decision IBF#3 George Kambosos.

On the undercard, 35-year-old heavyweight Nick Midgely (5-1, 3 KOs) outscored Thailand’s Thitwut Ungsuworapluk over four rounds. Midgely’s only loss is to the current Australasian heavyweight champion Herman Ene Purcell. Midgely is a leading NSW promoter.

Promoter: Dragon Fire Boxing.