October 5, 2019
Boxing Results

Tzouramanis and Midgley victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Melbourne-based light welterweight Terry Tzouramanis (23-4-3, 3 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Brandon Ogilvie (22-3-1, 11 KOs) at the Metro City, Northbridge, Western Australia on Friday with the interim WBA Oceana title up for grabs. Tzouramanis has won three consecutive bouts since dropping a decision loss to Jayar Inson on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Mathysse in 2018. Ogilvie was rated by the WBA in 2016, but was dropped after losing a twelve round decision IBF#3 George Kambosos.

On the undercard, 35-year-old heavyweight Nick Midgely (5-1, 3 KOs) outscored Thailand’s Thitwut Ungsuworapluk over four rounds. Midgely’s only loss is to the current Australasian heavyweight champion Herman Ene Purcell. Midgely is a leading NSW promoter.

Promoter: Dragon Fire Boxing.

Alamo, Moran battle to ten round draw

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>