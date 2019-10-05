Friday was a bad day for Showtime. Not only did the main event get canceled for tonight’s Showtime telecast, word came that the main event for Showtime’s next telecast has had a fighter drop out.

Super welterweight Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) has pulled out his October 26 Showtime main event against Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (21-1, 16 KOs) due to an injury. WBC #2 rated Lubin announced on social media that he is now fighting Nathaniel Gallimore (21-3-1, 17 KOs). Lubin-Gausha was to be a twelve round WBC title eliminator. Gallimore is currently unrated.