Friday was a bad day for Showtime. Not only did the main event get canceled for tonight’s Showtime telecast, word came that the main event for Showtime’s next telecast has had a fighter drop out.
Super welterweight Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) has pulled out his October 26 Showtime main event against Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (21-1, 16 KOs) due to an injury. WBC #2 rated Lubin announced on social media that he is now fighting Nathaniel Gallimore (21-3-1, 17 KOs). Lubin-Gausha was to be a twelve round WBC title eliminator. Gallimore is currently unrated.
In the forty’s fighters would have dove in and saved both main event spots. Today, all this strength and conditioning have left fighters mostly devoid of the science of boxing. This spoiled brat generation, by and large have ignored searching to incorporate said science which are the ‘no how’ to make adaptable in-ring changes that allows one to compete on a dime. Copyright 2019 Coach Hilario